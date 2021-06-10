Left Menu

Spain hopes 2 infected players will be back for Euros

If he clears those, the team said in a statement he can return to the squad before Spains first match on Monday against Sweden.Spains preparations were thrown off after Busquets tested positive last Sunday.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 10-06-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 17:32 IST
Spain hopes 2 infected players will be back for Euros
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain hopes captain Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente will still have an impact on the European Championship after both players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Llorente's positive test on Tuesday may have been erroneous after further tests came back negative, coach Luis Enrique said on Thursday. The Leeds defender will undergo more tests on Thursday and Friday. If he clears those, the team said in a statement he can return to the squad before Spain's first match on Monday against Sweden.

Spain's preparations were thrown off after Busquets tested positive last Sunday. Players who test positive must stay in isolation for at least 10 days, meaning Busquets would miss the opener against Sweden. Luis Enrique said of the Barcelona midfielder that “we are going to wait for him.” “The good thing is that he has time on his side. Busquets will be on the squad, no doubt,” Luis Enrique said. “Busquets is fine, without symptoms, so he can train and stay in shape. We hope that it can all end up in a scare.” In Group E, Spain also plays Poland on June 19 and Slovakia on June 23 in Seville.

The rest of Spain's players have passed daily coronavirus tests. Even so, Luis Enrique called up extra players and created two separate sides to reduce the chances that an outbreak could leave him without a team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021