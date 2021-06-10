Left Menu

Euro 2020: Spain defender Diego Llorente tests negative for Covid-19

Updated: 10-06-2021 17:36 IST
Diego Llorente (Photo/ Spain Football Federation Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Spain

Spain defender Diego Llorente on Thursday tested negative for Covid-19 and he could rejoin the team squad for the upcoming European Championship if he returns another two negative tests in the next 24 hours. Llorente was forced to isolate when he ended up testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. He was then the second player to return a positive test after skipper Sergio Busquets, reported Goal.com.

This negative result has raised the hopes of the first positive test being a false alarm and if he returns two more negative results, then he could return to training before the end of this week. "The PCR tests carried out on Wednesday, June 9, had a negative result. The counter-analysis of the same test has since confirmed the result. So, in the case of the defender, there are serious indications that it [his first test] is a false positive," the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said in an official statement.

"In this sense, in accordance with health protocols, the player will again undergo a PCR test today and tomorrow. If the negative result is confirmed, Diego Llorente will join national team training on Friday afternoon," he added. Spain is placed alongside Poland, Slovakia and Sweden in Group E for the upcoming Euro 2020.

Spain will play its first match of the tournament on June 14 against Sweden. (ANI)

