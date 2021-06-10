PSL: Faheem Ashraf likely to miss Islamabad United's upcoming matches

Islamabad United all-rounder Faheem Ashraf is doubtful to play in the upcoming matches of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) after sustaining a split webbing in his left hand during the franchise's 5th game of the season against Lahore Qalandars. Faheem had already bowled his first two overs when he suffered the injury, and he immediately left the field. The all-rounder had suffered a split between his thumb and index finger and five stitches have been applied to the deep cut.

Islamabad United Physio, Jason Pilgrim, in an official statement said: "Faheem suffered a laceration to the base of the left thumb. Suturing was completed in the ER, he was given antibiotics and paracetamol, and discharged into our care." While he was able to bowl his quota of overs in the match, the injury means he is likely to miss gametime in Islamabad United's forthcoming matches.

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan starred with the ball before hammering 15 off just five balls in the final over to help Lahore Qalandars seal a thrilling win over Islamabad United on Wednesday (local time) in the PSL. Qalandars required 16 from six when Shadab Khan, the United captain, brought Hussain Talat into the attack to deliver his only over of the match.

Rashid welcomed the right-arm pacer with three consecutive fours and stole two runs on the fourth delivery. The last two balls brought two singles to help Qalandars registered their fourth win as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six resumed in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

