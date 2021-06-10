PREVIEW-Soccer-Players to watch at the 2021 Copa America

Six players to watch at the Copa America: LIONEL MESSI

Messi has won everything with Barcelona and nothing with Argentina's senior team and his time is running out. The co-hosts haven't won a major title since the Copa America in 1993, with Messi present when Argentina lost on penalties in this tournament in 2015 and 2016.

The man considered by many to be the greatest of all time has made winning something in the light blue and white his priority before retiring. Messi will be 36 by the next Copa and, with the World Cup looking an unattainable achievement for Argentina, this could be his best chance to end an unhappy drought.

MOISES CAICEDO English clubs fought for the signature of Ecuadorean teenage midfielder Caicedo this year and his decision to choose Premier League bottom-half side Brighton & Hove Albion surprised many.

Known for his crisp passing and box-to-box stamina, the 19-year-old has yet to make his debut on the English south coast but at international level he has already made his mark. He first appeared for Ecuador aged 18 and became the youngest scorer in their history when he netted in a 4-2 hammering of Uruguay last October.

The Copa America could be Caicedo's chance to show a wider audience precisely what he is capable of. NEYMAR

Another tournament, another chance for Neymar to win a big title with Brazil and add a major international trophy to a cabinet filled with club and individual honours. Neymar was missing when Brazil won the Copa America at home in 2019 and the Olympic gold from 2016 or the 2013 Confederations Cup are not at the same level.

Coach Tite cannot leave Neymar out – he is still Brazil's outstanding talent - but after his much-criticised performances at the 2018 World Cup, and Brazil's win without him in 2019, Neymar will be looking to stamp his presence on the tournament. YEFERSON SOTELDO

The pocket-sized Venezuelan Soteldo has little chance of winning this tournament – Venezuela and Ecuador are the only South American teams never to win the Copa America – but he will stand out if his recent form continues. The five-foot two-inch winger was fantastic in Santos' run to the Copa Libertadores final this year and his tricky dribbles and trademark cuts inside to launch fierce drives made him a fan favourite.

He was transferred to Toronto FC in April and an injury sustained in late May could well keep him out of the Copa. Venezuela will wait until the last minute to ensure his presence. EDUARDO VARGAS

Alexis Sanchez gets a lot of the plaudits up front with Chile but his striking partner Vargas is every bit as important for the national team. The sprightly Vargas has had a chequered club career, playing for seven clubs in eight countries in 14 years.

But he is prolific at international level, scoring 38 goals in 94 games. Moreover, the Copa America is his natural environment -- he was the tournament's top scorer in 2015 and 2016. Chile have struggled in recent years, missing out on the 2018 World Cup. How they do here could depend a lot on how well the 31-year-old performs.

GABRIEL BARBOSA Saddled with the nickname Gabigol from an early age when he was a prodigy at Santos, Brazil striker Barbosa has too often looked like he believed the hype.

Spells with Inter Milan and Benfica were underwhelming, leading many to question whether he has what it takes to succeed at the highest level. Back in his native Brazil with Flamengo, Barbosa has found his form, hitting the net with regularity, most notably scoring the two last-gasp goals that gave them the Copa Libertadores title in 2019.

Doubts, though, remain and if he is selected – still an if in a squad with plenty of great forwards - this would be a chance for him to dispel them and make his mark at international level.

