French Open: Pavlyuchenkova defeats Zidansek to enter women's finals

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Thursday stormed into the finals of the ongoing French Open.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 10-06-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 20:58 IST
Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Photo/ Roland Garros Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Thursday stormed into the finals of the ongoing French Open. The 29-year-old Russian defeated Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 6-3 in the semi-finals of the ongoing Grand Slam here at the Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The first set between Pavlyuchenkova and Tamara Zidansek saw back and forth action and at one stage, it was tied at 5-5 with none of the opponents giving an inch. In the end, Pavlyuchenkova managed to hold her own and she won the first set 7-5. The 23-year-old Zidansek went down 0-2 in the second set and the Slovenian had a mountain to climb if she had to cement her place in the finals of the tournament.

In the end, the task proved too much for Zidansek and Pavlyuchenkova cemented her place in the finals of the French Open. Barbora Krejcikova and Maria Sakkari will lock horns in the second women's semi-final of the ongoing French Open later in the day.

On Friday, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will lock horns in the men's semi-final while Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off in the other semi-final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

