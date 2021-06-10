Soccer-France striker Benzema should be fit to face Germany
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-06-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 21:47 IST
France forward Karim Benzema, who sustained a knee injury during a friendly on Tuesday, is expected to take part in his team's Euro 2020 Group F opener against Germany, the French federation (FFF) said on Thursday.
Benzema, who limped off the pitch in the world champions' 3-0 win over Bulgaria, has been training indoors and should be fit for Tuesday's clash in Munich.
France also face Hungary and Portugal in the group stage.
