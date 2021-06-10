Sports News Roundup: Novak Djokovic toils, will face Rafael Nadal in French semis; Soccer-Chaotic organisation makes this year's Copa America unique and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-IOC's Bach scraps plans for quick visit, will be in Tokyo in mid-July

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will arrive in Tokyo in the middle of July ahead of the Olympic Games and will not visit before, he said on Thursday. Bach had wanted to travel to Tokyo in recent months to monitor preparations ahead of the postponed Olympics but those plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Soccer-Hungary PM Orban: Taking knee is 'provocation', 'has no place on pitch'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday said kneeling to protest against discrimination before sporting events was a custom related to slavery and alien to the central European country, adding that pressuring athletes everywhere to follow suit was "provocation." Hungary, one of 14 host nations to the upcoming Euro 2020 soccer championship, has been ruled for 11 years by hardline nationalist Orban, who has ruffled feathers with his tough anti-immigrant, nativist rhetoric in recent years.

Soccer-Brazil seek to forget troubles, focus on a Copa America like no other

A Brazil team playing in the Copa America at home on the back of a seven-game winning streak would normally be hot favourites to triumph but this is no ordinary year and no ordinary Copa. Brazil's run of form is impressive – they are the only team in South America to have won six of their 2022 World Cup qualifiers and have done so by keeping clean sheets in five of them – but it comes amid turbulence off the field.

Novak Djokovic toils, will face Rafael Nadal in French semis

It took 3 1/2 hours, a cut on his hand and a delay to remove fans, but world No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the French Open on Wednesday to set up another date with Rafael Nadal. The top-seeded Serbian defeated the ninth-seeded Italian 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5 in three hours, 28 minutes in a match that was interrupted when the 5,000 fans at Roland Garros refused to leave Court Philippe Chatrier in adherence of a curfew that was put in place. Djokovic and Berrettini were asked to leave the court in the middle of the fourth set while the fans were cleared.

Soccer-UEFA tells Ukraine to remove 'political' slogan from kit ahead of Euros

European soccer governing body UEFA told Ukraine on Thursday it could keep a map showing Crimea on its new national shirt despite objections from Russia but must remove the phrase "Glory to the heroes" due to military connotations. Ukraine's kit, due to feature in the European Championship, has stirred rivalries with Moscow because it includes an outline map showing the peninsula of Crimea which Russia annexed in 2014 but which remains internationally recognised as part of Ukraine.

Soccer-Chaotic organisation makes this year's Copa America unique

Sports events have been cancelled or disrupted by a myriad of complications over the years, including war, plague, economic uncertainty and political boycotts, but the series of events that have beset this year's Copa America takes some beating. The oldest international tournament in world football, the Copa America is South America's equivalent of the European Championship and is a big deal for Latin players such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

Soccer-Most European fans back players kneeling against racism

A majority of football supporters around nine European nations support professional players taking a knee ahead of matches as an anti-racism gesture, according to a new survey. The gesture began at games from the middle of last year in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, drawing widespread public support although a minority of fans say it has lost its relevance and sport should not be politicised.

Tennis-Patient Pavlyuchenkova rewarded as she reaches French Open final in 52nd major

Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova held steady to beat an erratic Tamara Zidansek in straight sets on Thursday and reach the French Open final at her 52nd Grand Slam tournament. The 29-year-old's 7-5 6-3 win made her the woman with the most attempts ever needed to reach the final of one of the four majors.

Tokyo vaccination centre to offer shots to younger people as Olympics loom

The main coronavirus vaccination centre in the Japanese capital of Tokyo will begin booking shots for people under 65 from Saturday, media reported on Thursday, as it ramps up inoculation efforts before the 2020 Olympics open next month. Japan began vaccinating front-line health workers and elderly people in February, but the slow pace compared with other major industrialised nations has spurred calls for the Tokyo Games to be delayed again or cancelled.

Soccer-Another Copa, another chance for Argentina to end drought

This year's Copa America gives Argentina another chance to break a 28-year trophy drought, which has been made even harder by a venue switch from home turf to that of arch-rivals Brazil. The Argentines were supposed to stage the tournament this year but with COVID-19 cases surging it was moved at the last minute and Brazil are now hosting their second Copa America in succession, beginning on Sunday.

