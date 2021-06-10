Left Menu

West Indies tumbles to 48-4 in 1st test vs. South Africa

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje took three wickets for eight runs as West Indies tumbled to 48-4 at lunch on the first day of the first test on Thursday.

Shai Hope (15), captain Kraigg Brathwaite (15), Nkrumah Bonner (10) and Kyle Mayers (1) were all out and the host team was under pressure after opting to bat first.

West Indies had reached 24-0 in a grindingly slow start in St. Lucia before the flurry of wickets.

Nortje and fellow pacer Kagiso Rabada (1-24) did the damage for the Proteas, who are touring the Caribbean for the first time in 11 years.

South Africa is under new test captain Dean Elgar for the first time and gave debuts to batsmen Keegan Petersen and Kyle Verreynne.

West Indies gave a first test cap to seam bowler Jayden Seales.

