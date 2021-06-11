Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Brazil's top court dismisses bids to block Copa America

Advertisement

Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected two of three injunctions sought to prevent the Copa America soccer tournament being held in the country because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 10-nation South American event is due to kick off on Sunday at Brasilia's Mané Garrincha stadium despite criticism of its organizer for hastily relocating the tournament from co-hosts Colombia and Argentina.

Tennis-Long and special road leads Pavlyuchenkova to brink of French Open glory

When Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova won the Australian Open junior title in 2006, aged 14, it looked as though it would not be long before she would emulate the likes of Maria Sharapova and Svetlana Kuznetsova and start winning Grand Slams. On Thursday, she finally reached a Grand Slam final in her 52nd appearance, beating Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek in straight sets to move to within one win of French Open glory.

Tennis-Let battle commence, says Djokovic ahead of Nadal showdown

Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will add another chapter to their rivalry when they face off in a much-anticipated clash on Friday but there will be more at stake than just a spot in the French Open final. A semi-final battle between world number one Djokovic and 13-time Roland Garros winner Nadal was the expected outcome once they were placed on the same side of the draw after the Spaniard slipped down the rankings to third behind Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Soccer-Chaotic organisation makes this year's Copa America unique

Sports events have been cancelled or disrupted by a myriad of complications over the years, including war, plague, economic uncertainty and political boycotts, but the series of events that have beset this year's Copa America takes some beating. The oldest international tournament in world football, the Copa America is South America's equivalent of the European Championship and is a big deal for Latin players such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

Tennis-Zidansek exits Paris confident she belongs on the big stage

Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek will break into the world's top 50 on Monday following her semi-final run at the French Open and will leave Paris with the confidence that she can compete against the top players on the biggest stage. The 23-year-old was ranked 85th and had never won a main draw match at the French Open when she took the court against former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the first round.

Diageo pulls out of sponsoring Copa America soccer tournament

Alcoholic beverage company Diageo Plc on Thursday joined other major sponsors pulling out of the Copa America after players criticized organizers for moving the soccer tournament to Brazil despite one of the world's worst COVID-19 outbreaks. The spirits makers said it was withdrawing its brand names as sponsors of the 10-nation South American tournament "before the current Brazilian health situation and out of respect for this moment of the COVID-19 pandemic".

Soccer-Most European fans back players kneeling against racism

A majority of football supporters around nine European nations support professional players taking a knee ahead of matches as an anti-racism gesture, according to a new survey. The gesture began at games from the middle of last year in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, drawing widespread public support although a minority of fans say it has lost its relevance and sport should not be politicised.

Baseball All-Star Game will not return to Atlanta, can stay in Denver -judge

Baseball's annual All-Star Game next month will remain in Denver after a federal judge on Thursday rejected a conservative small business group's request that it be returned to Atlanta. At a hearing in Manhattan federal court, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said Job Creators Network lacked legal standing to challenge Major League Baseball's decision to move the game, or show it faced irreparable harm.

Tennis-Krejcikova overcomes wrong call on match point to reach French Open final

For a brief moment, an exhausted Barbora Krejcikova thought she had booked her place in the French Open final and she raised her arms in triumph. Unfortunately for the Czech, an incorrect line call by the umpire on match point put her celebrations on ice and she quickly realised that she had to do it all over again. At 7-8, 30-40 in the decider of her semi-final against Maria Sakkari, the Greek hit a forehand that was called long by the line judge, only for the chair umpire to check the mark and call it in.

Olympics-Australian swimmer Groves pulls out of Games trials, citing 'perverts'

Double Olympic silver medallist Madeline Groves has pulled out of Australia's swimming trials for the Tokyo Games, citing "misogynistic perverts in sport". Groves, who won silver in the 200 metres butterfly and 4x100 medley at the 2016 Rio Games, announced her decision on Instagram before following up with a furious tirade on Twitter on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)