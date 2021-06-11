Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics coronavirus expert says focus is to minimise risk

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-06-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 10:13 IST
Completely shutting out the coronavirus will be too difficult and the focus on COVID measures should be on risk minimisation, said a Tokyo 2020 Olympic coronavirus expert on Friday.

He added that organisers will need the full cooperation of athletes and foreign delegations in order for the coronavirus measures to work.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was postponed once due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is scheduled to start on July 23, amid concerns that the event would potentially spread the virus and burden local medical systems.

