Performance, consistency and technique are what define perfection: Kohli

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has continued his association with Audi India, the German luxury automobiles manufacturer. Virat has been associated as a friend of Audi India since 2015 but has been driving an Audi since 2012 when he first bought his car.

Updated: 11-06-2021 12:38 IST
Virat Kohli. (Photo/ Audi). Image Credit: ANI
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has continued his association with Audi India, the German luxury automobiles manufacturer. Virat has been associated as a friend of Audi India since 2015 but has been driving an Audi since 2012 when he first bought his car. "Whether it's behind the steering wheel or on the pitch with a bat in the hand, performance, consistency and technique are what define perfection. I have been an Audi fan even before I was formally associated with the brand. Audi cars reflect elegance and sportiness, which resonate perfectly with my personality. I am extremely delighted to continue my association with Audi India and be a part of the brand family. It is safe to say that my relationship with Audi India is more of a Test match than just a T20", said Virat Kohli.

Commenting on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "Audi India has been associated with Indian cricketers for many years. We are extremely happy to continue our association with Virat Kohli as he perfectly embodies the progressive premium image of brand Audi. He has been a part of the Audi India family for more than half a decade and is clearly a great fit for the brand, as both exemplify brilliant innovation in their performance. With this continued association, we look forward to an even more exciting journey going forward." Kohli has been an integral part of Audi India's marketing and social campaigns over the years. He has featured extensively in campaigns like #TogetherWithAudi, #MovingForward and a few product launch campaigns. He also owns a number of exciting Audi models.

The Indian skipper's continued alliance with the Audi brand includes advertisement campaigns, social media engagement and event collaborations. Kohli and Audi make for the perfect team and together, look forward to hitting it off clear out of the ground. (ANI)

