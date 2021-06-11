Left Menu

Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto hopes for Olympic support from G7 countries

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-06-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 13:28 IST
Tokyo 2020 would be "grateful" if Group of Seven countries could support the Summer Games going ahead as planned, Tokyo 2020 organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto told a news conference on Friday.

She added that the organizing committee had set up a new vaccination center for Olympics-related staff in Tokyo.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which was postponed once due to the global spread of the coronavirus, is scheduled to start on July 23. G7 leaders are meeting this weekend in Britain.

