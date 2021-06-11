Sports News Roundup: Brazil's top court dismisses bids to block Copa America; Olympics-Brisbane 2032 not a done deal yet, says Coates and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Brazil's top court dismisses bids to block Copa America

Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected two of three injunctions sought to prevent the Copa America soccer tournament from being held in the country because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 10-nation South American event is due to kick off on Sunday at Brasilia's Mané Garrincha stadium despite criticism of its organizer for hastily relocating the tournament from co-hosts Colombia and Argentina.

Olympics-Swimming Australia urges Groves to provide details after "perverts" complaint

Swimming Australia (SA) has urged Madeline Groves to engage with them about her complaint of "misogynistic perverts" in the sport following her sensational withdrawal from the country's Olympic trials. Twice Olympic silver medallist Groves rocked the sport on Thursday, saying her pull-out should be a lesson to "perverts ... and their boot lickers" who exploit, body shame, and "medically gaslight" young women and girls.

Olympics-Brisbane 2032 not a done deal yet, says Coates

Australia's top Olympic official John Coates said on Friday that Brisbane winning the right to host the 2032 Summer Games was not a done deal, despite the International Olympic Committee's executive board approving the bid. The IOC executive board signed off on the bid on Thursday and, under a new system designed to make bidding cheaper and more efficient, a full session of the sporting body will now vote on it on July 21.

Tennis-Long and special road leads Pavlyuchenkova to brink of French Open glory

When Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova won the Australian Open junior title in 2006, aged 14, it looked as though it would not be long before she would emulate the likes of Maria Sharapova and Svetlana Kuznetsova and start winning Grand Slams. On Thursday, she finally reached a Grand Slam final in her 52nd appearance, beating Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek in straight sets to move to within one win of French Open glory.

Tennis-Let battle commence, says Djokovic ahead of Nadal showdown

Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will add another chapter to their rivalry when they face off in a much-anticipated clash on Friday but there will be more at stake than just a spot in the French Open final. A semi-final battle between world number one Djokovic and 13-time Roland Garros winner Nadal was the expected outcome once they were placed on the same side of the draw after the Spaniard slipped down the rankings to third behind Russian Daniil Medvedev.

MLB roundup: Twins overtake Yanks with 4-run ninth

Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning off Aroldis Chapman and the Minnesota Twins stormed back for a 7-5 victory over the New York Yankees to avert a three-game sweep on Thursday night in Minneapolis. Minnesota posted its third walk-off win of the season by rallying against Chapman (4-1), who blew his second save in 14 chances and threw just nine pitches while allowing four runs.

Mixed Martial Arts-Boxer Shields victorious in MMA debut

Undefeated boxing world champion Claressa Shields survived a series of submission attempts in the first two rounds of her mixed martial arts debut before beating Brittney Elkin by TKO at the Professional Fight League event in Atlantic City on Thursday. The 26-year-old, who won boxing gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, lost the opening rounds to Elkin and went into the third and final five-minute frame knowing she had to stop the experienced jiu-jitsu brown belt.

Diageo pulls out of sponsoring Copa America soccer tournament

Alcoholic beverage company Diageo Plc on Thursday joined other major sponsors pulling out of the Copa America after players criticized organizers for moving the soccer tournament to Brazil despite one of the world's worst COVID-19 outbreaks. The spirits makers said it was withdrawing its brand names as sponsors of the 10-nation South American tournament "before the current Brazilian health situation and out of respect for this moment of the COVID-19 pandemic".

Olympics-Japan may keep some virus curbs until Games start -paper

The Japanese government is considering ending a state of emergency in Tokyo and several other prefectures as scheduled on June 20, but keeping some curbs such as on restaurant hours until the Olympics start in July, the Mainichi daily reported. New coronavirus infections in Olympics host Tokyo have inched down during the last month of emergency restrictions although authorities remain concerned about the spread of variants and the continued strain on medical resources.

Olympics-Australian swimmer Groves pulls out of Games trials, citing 'perverts'

Double Olympic silver medallist Madeline Groves has pulled out of Australia's swimming trials for the Tokyo Games, citing "misogynistic perverts in sport". Groves, who won silver in the 200 meters butterfly and 4x100 medley at the 2016 Rio Games, announced her decision on Instagram before following up with a furious tirade on Twitter on Thursday.

