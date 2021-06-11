Left Menu

SAI sacks Greco-Roman foreign coach Temo Kazarashvili for non-performance

His contract was till August this year but since there is no national camp what he would have done now when all the focus is on Tokyo Games, so we told SAI that his services are not required, Tomar told PTI.Tomar said they will look for new foreign coaches after the Olympics.WFI had also sacked Irans Hossein Karimi free style and American Andrew Cook women mid-way into their terms, saying it had become difficult to deal with their tantrums.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 14:22 IST
SAI sacks Greco-Roman foreign coach Temo Kazarashvili for non-performance
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday announced that it has relieved Georgian wrestling coach Temo Kazarashvili for non-performance since none of the Greco Roman wrestlers could qualify for the Tokyo Games.

India had hired Kazarashvili in February 2019 to train country's Greco Roman wrestlers at the national camp in Sonepat till Olympics. While four men's free style wrestler and as many women made the cut for the Games but the country could not get even a single quota in Greco Roman style.

''Sports Authority of India (SAI) has relieved foreign wrestling coach Temo Kazarashvili of his contract after no Indian Greco-Roman grappler secured Olympic Games qualification,'' SAI said in a statement.

''The decision was taken following a recommendation from the Wrestling Federation of India. His contract with SAI was from February 2019 till the Olympics,'' it added.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Assistant secretary Vinod Tomar defended the decision.

''We had hired him specifically for Olympics but there is no result. His contract was till August this year but since there is no national camp what he would have done now when all the focus is on Tokyo Games, so we told SAI that his services are not required,'' Tomar told PTI.

Tomar said they will look for new foreign coaches after the Olympics.

WFI had also sacked Iran's Hossein Karimi (free style) and American Andrew Cook (women) mid-way into their terms, saying it had become difficult to deal with their tantrums.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021