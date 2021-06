Rugby-Hurricanes keep slim Super final hopes alive with Reds rout

The Wellington Hurricanes remain in the hunt for a spot in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman final after claiming a record 43-14 home win over the Queensland Reds on Friday. The Hurricanes' bonus-point win at Wellington Regional Stadium put them top of the table on 21 points, but they must rely on other results going their way to reach the decider.

The Auckland Blues (19 points), the Otago Highlanders (18) and Canterbury Crusaders (18) can all leapfrog the Hurricanes with victories over Australian opponents this weekend. Hooker Dane Coles grabbed a brace of tries for the Hurricanes, who posted their biggest winning margin against the Australian champion Reds.

Advertisement

The eliminated Reds finished the inaugural Trans-Tasman tournament with a 1-4 losing record. The Highlanders play the ACT Brumbies in Canberra later on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)