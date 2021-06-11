Left Menu

Rugby-Hurricanes keep slim Super final hopes alive with Reds rout

The Wellington Hurricanes remain in the hunt for a spot in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman final after claiming a record 43-14 home win over the Queensland Reds on Friday. Hooker Dane Coles grabbed a brace of tries for the Hurricanes, who posted their biggest winning margin against the Australian champion Reds. The eliminated Reds finished the inaugural Trans-Tasman tournament with a 1-4 losing record.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 14:44 IST
Rugby-Hurricanes keep slim Super final hopes alive with Reds rout
Image Credit: pixabay
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Wellington Hurricanes remain in the hunt for a spot in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman final after claiming a record 43-14 home win over the Queensland Reds on Friday. The Hurricanes' bonus-point win at Wellington Regional Stadium put them top of the table on 21 points, but they must rely on other results going their way to reach the decider.

The Auckland Blues (19 points), the Otago Highlanders (18) and Canterbury Crusaders (18) can all leapfrog the Hurricanes with victories over Australian opponents this weekend. Hooker Dane Coles grabbed a brace of tries for the Hurricanes, who posted their biggest winning margin against the Australian champion Reds.

The eliminated Reds finished the inaugural Trans-Tasman tournament with a 1-4 losing record. The Highlanders play the ACT Brumbies in Canberra later on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021