SOCCER-Russia replace Mostovoy with Yevgenyev for Euro 2020, citing COVID-19
Russia have replaced midfielder Andrei Mostovoy with defender Roman Yevgenyev in their Euro 2020 lineup after the former's latest coronavirus test came back with "unfavourable results", the team said on Friday. Let us hope this case will be the only one." The Netherlands, Sweden and Spain have also been rocked by COVID-19 cases.
Russia have replaced midfielder Andrei Mostovoy with defender Roman Yevgenyev in their Euro 2020 lineup after the former's latest coronavirus test came back with "unfavourable results", the team said on Friday. Sports Minister Oleg Matitsyn was quoted by Russian news agency TASS as saying: "We must observe safety measures. Let us hope this case will be the only one."
The Netherlands, Sweden and Spain have also been rocked by COVID-19 cases. Russia host Belgium in their opening Group B game in St Petersburg on Saturday.
