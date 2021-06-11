FACTBOX-Soccer-Players to miss Euro 2020 games due to COVID-19

The European Championship kicks off on Friday with many participating nations still struggling with new COVID-19 infections and some players not inoculated.

Following are players affected by COVID-19: NETHERLANDS

* Jasper Cillessen - tested positive on May 28 The Netherlands left first choice goalkeeper out of their squad after he tested positive, with coach Frank de Boer not prepared to risk how long he needs to recover.

RUSSIA * Andrei Mostovoy - tested positive on June 11

Russia replaced midfielder Andrei Mostovoy with defender Roman Yevgenyev in their lineup after the former's latest coronavirus test came back with "unfavourable results". SCOTLAND

* John Fleck - tested positive on June 2 Midfielder John Fleck returned a positive test at the team's base camp in Spain ahead of a an international friendly against Netherlands. As a precaution, six other players did not travel for the friendly.

SPAIN * Sergio Busquets - tested positive on June 6

* Diego Llorente - tested positive on June 9 Captain Sergio Busquets tested positive eight days before their first match at Euro 2020 and is set to miss Spain's opening fixture against Sweden on Monday.

Defender Diego Llorente tested positive five days before Spain's Euro 2020 opener. However, he was set to return to the squad's training camp after testing negative in another two rounds of tests. There were indications he had returned a false positive.

SWEDEN * Dejan Kulusevski - tested positive on June 8

* Mattias Svanberg - tested positive on June 8 Sweden midfielders Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg will miss the opening game against Spain.

After the first of the two players returned a positive test, Sweden head coach Janne Andersson said no reserve would be called up as he hoped Kulusevski would be able to rejoin the squad after the Group E opener.

