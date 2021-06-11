Left Menu

PREVIEW-Soccer-Austria looking for maiden Euros win against North Macedonia

Having gained independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991, North Macedonia had never come close to appearing on the big stage before a 1-0 win over Georgia in their playoff final via the Nations League propelled them to the tournament. "I cannot wait for our opening game against Austria," said midfielder Enis Bardhi, who returned after being sidelined with a positive COVID-19 test in the build up to the tournament.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 11-06-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 16:03 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Austria looking for maiden Euros win against North Macedonia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Romania

Austria may be awash with Bundesliga talent but they will be under pressure from the start against underdogs North Macedonia on Sunday as they look for their first ever win at the European Championships. Austria are the favourites in their Euro Group C opener against the Balkan nation, but in their only other appearances at the tournament, as co-hosts in 2008 and in France in 2016, they drew twice and lost four times.

They hope to change that on Sunday, with Ukraine and Netherlands completing Group C and only the top two teams advancing. "We have huge quality in the squad," said Austria midfielder Konrad Laimer, who plays for Bundesliga runners-up RB Leipzig. "So it is clearly our demand to come through this group."

The Austrians, led by new Real Madrid signing David Alaba, have had a far from smooth run-up, having won only one of their last six games -- a 3-1 win over Faroe Islands in March -- and having gone without a goal for over 300 minutes. "Friendly matches are there so you can find your footing," Laimer said. "Now it is about analysis of those matches, improve and on Sunday, deliver the best possible performance. It is then that it matters. That is when points are on offer."

Austria beat their opponents twice in the qualifiers - a 4-1 drubbing away in Skopje and a 2-1 win at home - making them less unpredictable. "It makes it easier for us having played them twice," Laimer said. "Because we know our opponents now. We are hugely motivated and ready to go."

North Macedonia's maiden tournament appearance, however, is not enough for the players. Having gained independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991, North Macedonia had never come close to appearing on the big stage before a 1-0 win over Georgia in their playoff final via the Nations League propelled them to the tournament.

"I cannot wait for our opening game against Austria," said midfielder Enis Bardhi, who returned after being sidelined with a positive COVID-19 test in the build up to the tournament. "We did not come here to be underdogs and merely take part in the tournament. We are here to show the world that we are capable of playing good football," he said.

"We need to take it one game at a time and be confident that we can reach the knockout stages."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021