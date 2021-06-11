Left Menu

COVID-19: Brazil's Supreme Court gives green light to Copa America

Brazil's Supreme Court has given green light to stage The Copa America, which is slated to get underway on Sunday in the country.

ANI | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 11-06-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 16:46 IST
COVID-19: Brazil's Supreme Court gives green light to Copa America
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], June 11: Brazil's Supreme Court has given green light to stage The Copa America, which is slated to get underway on Sunday in the country. Brazil has witnessed alarming COVID-19 figures, with more than 475,000 deaths attributed to the pandemic.

According to BBC, the judges held an emergency meeting on Thursday to take the requests of stopping the tournament from happening amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Brazilian judges stated that the country's constitution did not give the court the power to block the tournament.

Various judges ordered the state governors and city mayors to take "appropriate health protocols" needed to stage the tournament, reported BBC. Argentina and Colombia were originally due to co-host the 2021 Copa America, but the latter was then removed on May 20 amid widespread political protests and Argentina withdrew due to a surge in covid-19 cases.

Earlier this week, the Brazil football team criticised CONMEBOL, South America's main football governing body for their handling of the Copa America that will be hosted in Brazil. Although players' didn't mention Brazil's current situation in their text but they reluctantly accepted the hosting responsibilities that have been thrust upon them by CONMEBOL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

