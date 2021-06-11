Left Menu

Vinesh reaches final of Poland Open with contrasting wins

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat proved that her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics were on track as she progressed to the 53kg final of Poland Open with two contrasting wins here on Friday.While she had to battle against 2019 World bronze winner Ekaterina Poleshchuk in her opening bout before prevailing 6-2, Vinesh needed only 75 seconds to pin her American rival Amy Ann Fearnside.The 26-year-old Vinesh can now win her third gold in as many tournaments this season, having won titles in Matteo Pellicone March and Asian Championship April.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 11-06-2021 16:57 IST
Vinesh reaches final of Poland Open with contrasting wins
Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat proved that her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics were on track as she progressed to the 53kg final of Poland Open with two contrasting wins here on Friday.

While she had to battle against 2019 World bronze winner Ekaterina Poleshchuk in her opening bout before prevailing 6-2, Vinesh needed only 75 seconds to pin her American rival Amy Ann Fearnside.

The 26-year-old Vinesh can now win her third gold in as many tournaments this season, having won titles in Matteo Pellicone (March) and Asian Championship (April). It was a tough start for Vinesh as she was up against fellow 2019 World bronze winner Ekaterina Poleshchuk, whose defence was pretty strong.

Vinesh went for a left-leg attack but the Russian took the Indian down on counter for a 2-0 lead which she maintained throughout the first period. Moments before the break, Vinesh initiated another move but could not complete.

Early in the second period, Vinesh had Russian in trouble with a double leg attack as she levelled the score and then got two more points when Ekaterina committed a technical violation and was cautioned.

Vinesh completed the win with one more take-down move. It was a comfortable win in the next round, though, as Vinesh pinned American rival opponent in just 75 seconds. She was leading 6-0 at that time.

Earlier in the day, Anshu Malik pulled out of the 57kg competition due to fever.

