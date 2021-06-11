Rugby-Highlanders belt Brumbies to boost Super final hopes

The Otago Highlanders steamrolled the ACT Brumbies 33-12 in Canberra on Friday to boost their chance of reaching the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman final after the Wellington Hurricanes kept their slim hopes alive with victory over the Queensland Reds.

The Highlanders' bonus-point win at Canberra Stadium put them top of the table on 23 points, two points ahead of the second-placed Hurricanes, but both teams need results to go their way on Saturday. The third-placed Auckland Blues (19 points) can claim the top spot and the right to host the final with victory at home to the Western Force on Saturday but the equation is tougher for the fourth-placed Canterbury Crusaders (18).

The Crusaders need to beat the Melbourne Rebels away on Saturday by at least three tries to claim a bonus point and have a winning margin of at least 33 points to snatch a place in the final. Highlanders co-captain Aaron Smith scored a try in each half in a typically industrious display by the All Blacks scrumhalf, while Ash Dixon, Sio Tomkinson and Billy Harmon also crossed for the visitors.

The already eliminated Brumbies, who trailed 14-12 at halftime but were kept scoreless after the break, bowed out meekly with a 1-4 losing record in the inaugural Trans-Tasman competition. In the earlier match, hooker Dane Coles grabbed a brace of tries in a 43-14 victory for the Hurricanes, who posted their biggest winning margin against the Australian champion Reds.

The eliminated Reds also finished with a 1-4 losing record, underlining the gap in class between the Australian and New Zealand teams.

