UK PM Johnson expresses support for Tokyo Olympics

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday expressed support for the Tokyo Olympics at a meeting with Japan's Yoshihide Suga and welcomed efforts to ensure the Games can take place safely, his Downing Street office said.

"The prime minister expressed his support for the Tokyo Olympics, and welcomed Japanese efforts to ensure the Games can take place safely," a Downing Street spokesperson said after the meeting in the British seaside resort of Carbis Bay. The Japanese government and Olympic organisers have said the Games will go ahead - barring "Armageddon" , as one International Olympic Committee (IOC) member put it.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed once due to the global spread of the coronavirus, is scheduled to start on July 23. Tokyo 2020 would be "grateful" if Group of Seven countries could support the Summer Games going ahead as planned, Tokyo 2020 organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday.

