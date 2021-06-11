Left Menu

Goan footballer Anil Gaonkar signed by Kerala Blastars FC

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-06-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 18:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vasco SC player Anil Gaonkar has signed a two-year deal with Kerala Blasters FC and will soon join Indian Super League side for pre-season matches.

Living in the rural most areas of the coastal state, Gaonkar shot to fame with his performance for Vasco SC during the Goa Premier League.

''I was very happy and surprised when my coach Micky Fernandes informed me that Kerala Blastars FC want to sign me for the upcoming season of ISL,'' Gaonkar told PTI.

The winger, who hails from Kotharlim in Sanguem taluka, said it was a dream come true as he always wanted to play in the popular League. Gaonkar has been with the Vasco FC for the last four years and has represented the state in U-20 tournaments.

''I have to prove my mettle now. If they consider me as an asset for them, I have to prove them right,'' said Gaonkar, who lives with his joint family in the village, where his mother does odd jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

