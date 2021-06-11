Soccer-De Bruyne to miss Belgium's Euro opener against Russia
Kevin de Bruyne will miss Belgium's first European Championship match against Russia on Saturday, the Belgian team confirmed on Friday. De Bruyne fractured his eye socket and nose in the Champions League final and had minor surgery last week, only joining up with his Belgian team mates on Monday. "Axel Witsel and Kevin De Bruyne did not travel to Russia.
De Bruyne fractured his eye socket and nose in the Champions League final and had minor surgery last week, only joining up with his Belgian team mates on Monday. Midfielder Axel Witsel is also recovering from an Achilles tendon injury. "Axel Witsel and Kevin De Bruyne did not travel to Russia. They stayed in (the Belgian training camp) Tubize to continue their recovery," the Belgian Red Devils Twitter account said.
