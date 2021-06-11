Left Menu

Soccer-De Bruyne to miss Belgium's Euro opener against Russia

Kevin de Bruyne will miss Belgium's first European Championship match against Russia on Saturday, the Belgian team confirmed on Friday. De Bruyne fractured his eye socket and nose in the Champions League final and had minor surgery last week, only joining up with his Belgian team mates on Monday. "Axel Witsel and Kevin De Bruyne did not travel to Russia.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 19:16 IST
Soccer-De Bruyne to miss Belgium's Euro opener against Russia

Kevin de Bruyne will miss Belgium's first European Championship match against Russia on Saturday, the Belgian team confirmed on Friday.

De Bruyne fractured his eye socket and nose in the Champions League final and had minor surgery last week, only joining up with his Belgian team mates on Monday. Midfielder Axel Witsel is also recovering from an Achilles tendon injury. "Axel Witsel and Kevin De Bruyne did not travel to Russia. They stayed in (the Belgian training camp) Tubize to continue their recovery," the Belgian Red Devils Twitter account said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021