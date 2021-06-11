Canal+ says will no longer broadcast France's League 1 soccer
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-06-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 21:35 IST
France's Canal+ television group said on Friday it regretted the decision of the Professional Football League to hand League 1 broadcasting rights to Amazon and said it would not broadcast League 1 games.
France's League had just announced the rights to show League 1 games were attributed to Amazon and Canal+. (Editing by Richard Lough, Editing by Sarah White)
