Left Menu

Soccer-Pukki set to start against Denmark as Finns feel football fever

Pukki, who scored 10 of Finland's 16 goals as they came runner-up to Italy in their group to qualify for the finals of a major tournament for the first time, told reporters he has fully recovered from an ankle injury he sustained in May. "I've been training normally for the past week and a half, as all the other player have, and I played 30 minutes in the last preparation game, I haven't had any issues with the ankle and I'm ready to play as much as the coach will allow me to," the Norwich City player said.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 11-06-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 22:14 IST
Soccer-Pukki set to start against Denmark as Finns feel football fever
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Striker Teemo Pukki raised the fever of Finnish fans a notch by declaring has himself fit to lead the line against Denmark in their opening Euro 2020 Group B clash at the Parken Stadium on Saturday. Pukki, who scored 10 of Finland's 16 goals as they came runner-up to Italy in their group to qualify for the finals of a major tournament for the first time, told reporters he has fully recovered from an ankle injury he sustained in May.

"I've been training normally for the past week and a half, as all the other player have, and I played 30 minutes in the last preparation game, I haven't had any issues with the ankle and I'm ready to play as much as the coach will allow me to," the Norwich City player said. Finland's blue-and-white clad fans had already begun arriving in Copenhagen on Friday, enjoying the sunshine around the stadium as their team made their final preparations.

"There is a clear football fever in Finland at the moment, it's great to see that there's been a lot of videos, support messages, songs sent to us," Pukki added. Both Pukki and team captain Tim Sparv know the Danes well, having spent four and six years respectively playing in the Danish top flight, and they have plenty of respect for their opponents.

"In my mind, the Danish team don't have any big weaknesses, we've been talking about their offensive game, they have some big names that can be very dangerous if we give them the time and space to do what they want," Sparv said. Coach Markku Kanerva said he had no worries about Pukki or Sparv, who had been troubled by a knee injury in the lead-up to the tournament.

"There are no new injuries, and we will go through our final training to see if all our players are 100 percent in shape. It all looks good, the players that had some small issues are doing well," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
4
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021