Palmer and Gibson earn 1st US Olympic diving berths

The U.S. has named its first divers to the Olympic team, with newcomers Krysta Palmer and Alison Gibson earning berths in womens 3-meter synchronized.The duo came into the finals with a 21-point lead over second-place Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon. Palmer and Gibson consistently hit their dives in the final round, finishing with 899.82 points on Thursday night in Indianapolis.

  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. has named its first divers to the Olympic team, with newcomers Krysta Palmer and Alison Gibson earning berths in women's 3-meter synchronized.

The duo came into the finals with a 21-point lead over second-place Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon. Palmer and Gibson consistently hit their dives in the final round, finishing with 899.82 points on Thursday night in Indianapolis. They had a higher degree of difficulty compared to their competitors.

Cook, a 2016 Olympian, and Bacon finished with 871.5 points. Samantha Pickens and Carolina Sculti took third at 804.18. Palmer and Gibson recently added a forward 2 1/2 somersault with two twists pike, a dive rarely performed by women individually. The pair is currently the only women's synchro team to have it in their list.

Palmer and Gibson will compete Saturday in individual 3-meter springboard.

The men's 3-meter and women's 10-meter synchro finals are Friday night.

