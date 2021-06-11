Sports News Roundup: Twins overtake Yanks with 4-run ninth; UK PM Johnson offers Tokyo Olympics some big power support and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Tsitsipas overcomes Zverev fightback to reach first major final

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas staved off a fightback from German Alexander Zverev to win 6-3 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-3 in a scintillating French Open clash on Friday and book a maiden Grand Slam final spot. Tsitsipas got an early break in the opening set, aided by two double faults from Zverev, and remained solid against the German's heavy groundstrokes to hold onto his narrow advantage on a sun-bathed Philippe Chatrier court.

Nearly two thirds of Brazilians oppose hosting Copa America amid pandemic - poll

Nearly two thirds of Brazilians oppose the country hosting the upcoming Copa America soccer tournament, a poll showed on Friday, amid concerns over the country's dire COVID-19 outbreak. The South American Football Confederation last week unexpectedly relocated the tournament, which kicks off on Sunday, with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's backing.

MLB roundup: Twins overtake Yanks with 4-run ninth

Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning off Aroldis Chapman and the Minnesota Twins stormed back for a 7-5 victory over the New York Yankees to avert a three-game sweep on Thursday night in Minneapolis. Minnesota posted its third walk-off win of the season by rallying against Chapman (4-1), who blew his second save in 14 chances and threw just nine pitches while allowing four runs.

Amazon, Canal+ win main TV rights for French soccer League 1 - media

U.S. online giant Amazon and France's Canal+ television group have won main TV rights for French League 1 soccer until 2024 for 663 million euros ($802.23 million), French media reported on Friday. French radio RMC reported earlier on its website that Amazon had made a bid for the TV rights.

Tennis-It's 'go time' for Federer, 39, with favoured grasscourt season about to begin

Roger Federer says he has seen "improvement and no setbacks" since returning to the Tour in March after over a year out due to two knee operations and with his grasscourt season kicking off in Halle next week, it's "go time". Federer initially eyed a return at this year's Australian Open a year after exiting the 2020 Grand Slam at the semi-final stage, but slow progress in his recovery delayed his comeback.

UK PM Johnson offers Tokyo Olympics some big power support

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday gave the Tokyo Olympics a show of public support at a meeting with Japan's Yoshihide Suga and welcomed efforts to ensure the Games can take place safely. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed last year due to the global spread of the coronavirus, is scheduled to start on July 23.

China punishes 27 officials after deadly ultramarathon

China has punished 27 government officials deemed responsible for last month's ultramarathon deaths, the state-run People's Daily said on Friday, one of the world's deadliest sporting tragedies in recent history. Twenty-one people died of hypothermia when extremely cold weather suddenly descended on a government-organised 100 km marathon on May 22 in the rugged northwestern province of Gansu.

Olympics-Japan may keep some virus curbs until Games start -paper

The Japanese government is considering ending a state of emergency in Tokyo and several other prefectures as scheduled on June 20, but keeping some curbs such as on restaurant hours until the Olympics start in July, the Mainichi daily reported. New coronavirus infections in Olympics host Tokyo have inched down during the last month of emergency restrictions although authorities remain concerned about the spread of variants and the continued strain on medical resources.

Soccer-Anti-racism knee gesture casts controversy over Euros

Soccer's European Championship kicks off on Friday with the 24 teams' battle for glory accompanied by off-field conflict over the anti-racism gesture of "taking the knee". England were booed by some of their fans in two friendlies while Ireland were jeered in Hungary for kneeling before kickoff in a move borrowed from American NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and popularised by the Black Lives Matter movement.

Olympics-JOC executive says Tokyo Games should be held without spectators

One of Japan's sporting legends and an executive of the country's Olympic committee said on Friday the Tokyo Games should be held without spectators to ensure the safety of the public and accused the organisers of using a "double standard". The Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) board member Kaori Yamaguchi, an Olympic judo medallist, said the government was "confusing" the people by asking them to stay at home and imposing curbs while putting on the global sports showpiece.

