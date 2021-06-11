Left Menu

Tsitsipas edges past Zverev in five-set thriller to enter maiden French Open final

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday managed to progress to the men's finals of the ongoing French Open.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 11-06-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 22:43 IST
Tsitsipas edges past Zverev in five-set thriller to enter maiden French Open final
Stefanos Tsitsipas (Photo: Twitter/Stefanos Tsitsipas). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Tsitsipas defeated sixth seed Alexander Zverev in a five-set thriller 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 here at Court Philippe-Chatrier. The entire match lasted for 3 hours 37 mins. The victory ended Tsitsipas' three-match losing streak in Grand Slam semi-finals.

The first two sets were won by Tsitsipas as he clinched it 6-3, 6-3. Greece's tennis star brought out his A-game to the middle and Zverev had no answers to what was thrown at him. However, Zverev staged a comeback in the third and fourth sets as he won both by margin of 6-4 and as a result, the match was sent into the fifth and deciding set.

However, in the end, it was Tsitsipas who managed to progress to the finals as he won the fifth and final set 6-3. Tsitsipas became the youngest man to reach a Grand Slam final since Andy Murray at the 2010 Australian Open

Later in the day, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will lock horns in the semi-finals of the ongoing French Open. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

