New era begins, says WAKO India chief as kickboxing set for permanent IOC recognition

The International Olympic Committee has decided to make a recommendation to grant full recognition of the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO) to the IOC session at its meeting on July 20-21 in Tokyo. In a letter to WAKO president Roy Baker, the IOC congratulated the governing body and acknowledged the work and accomplishments "in terms of institutional development and the promotion and progress of your sport and its related aspects".

Wako India president Santosh Kumar Agarwal also congratulated all fans of Kickboxing. "Heartiest congratulations to all kickboxing lovers, kickboxing achieved a historical milestone. IOC executive board has approved the recommendation for WAKO to become a fully recognized member of the Olympic family. A new era for kickboxing begins," said Santosh Agarwal. (ANI)

