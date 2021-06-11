Left Menu

UK PM Johnson backs Tokyo Olympics, Japan wants more G7 support

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday gave the Tokyo Olympics a show of public support at a meeting with Japan's Yoshihide Suga and welcomed efforts to ensure the Games can take place safely.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-06-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 23:56 IST
UK PM Johnson backs Tokyo Olympics, Japan wants more G7 support
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday gave the Tokyo Olympics a show of public support at a meeting with Japan's Yoshihide Suga and welcomed efforts to ensure the Games can take place safely. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed last year due to the global spread of the coronavirus, is scheduled to start on July 23.

At a meeting with Suga on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in the British seaside resort of Carbis Bay, Johnson agreed to work together on a range of issues from trade and technology to defence and climate. "The prime minister expressed his support for the Tokyo Olympics, and welcomed Japanese efforts to ensure the Games can take place safely," a Downing Street spokesperson said after the meeting.

The Japanese government and Olympic organisers have said the Games will go ahead - barring "Armageddon" , as one International Olympic Committee (IOC) member put it. Tokyo 2020 would be "grateful" if G7 countries could support the Summer Games going ahead as planned, Tokyo 2020 organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday.

"It is Japan's expectation that the other members of the G7 countries share the idea of Japan," said Tomoyuki Yoshida, press secretary at Japan's Foreign Ministry. "It is quite encouraging for us for the G7 countries to support the efforts of Japan on this occasion as well."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global
3
Aerosol particles below 3 nm can reach sizes having climatic impacts, says study

Aerosol particles below 3 nm can reach sizes having climatic impacts, says s...

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 11

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 11

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021