Tennis-Nadal knocked out in French Open semi-finals by Djokovic

Rafael Nadal, who owns a record 13 French Open titles, was beaten 3-6 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2 by world number one Novak Djokovic in the Roland Garros semi-finals on Friday.

It was only the third time the Spaniard has been beaten at the claycourt Grand Slam since making his debut in 2005.

