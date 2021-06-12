Left Menu

Tennis-Nadal knocked out in French Open semi-finals by Djokovic

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-06-2021 03:02 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 02:56 IST
Tennis-Nadal knocked out in French Open semi-finals by Djokovic
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Rafael Nadal, who owns a record 13 French Open titles, was beaten 3-6 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2 by world number one Novak Djokovic in the Roland Garros semi-finals on Friday.

It was only the third time the Spaniard has been beaten at the claycourt Grand Slam since making his debut in 2005.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021