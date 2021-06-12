Left Menu

Soccer-Italy's patience was key to win over Turks says Mancini

Italy coach Roberto Mancini said his team's patience against an ultra-defensive Turkey side was the key to the 3-0 win in their Euro 2020 Group A opener on Friday but he laughed off talk of them being among the tournament favourites.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 12-06-2021 03:36 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 03:36 IST
Soccer-Italy's patience was key to win over Turks says Mancini
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy coach Roberto Mancini said his team's patience against an ultra-defensive Turkey side was the key to the 3-0 win in their Euro 2020 Group A opener on Friday but he laughed off talk of them being among the tournament favourites. The match was goalless at the break after Turkey's deep defence frustrated the Azzurri who dominated possession, but Italy ran away with the match after scoring in the 53rd minute.

"We have played many teams that have done what Turkey did this evening. They put everyone (back) there, give you little space and make it hard for you to score," said Mancini. "But the lads had patience. We waited, kept playing, tried to get that goal, then we got it. The lads did really well.

"The first half wasn't straightforward and in a game like that, even if they (Turkey) put everyone back, if you give one (goal) away on the break, the game changes," he added. Italy striker Ciro Immobile, who grabbed the second goal after Merih Demiral's own goal had broken the deadlock, agreed that the team had shown the right approach.

"We showed patience in the first half. Turkey are a strong side and caused problems for many top teams. We tried to tire them out, moving the ball left and right and trying to spread them. Unfortunately, we regularly struggled to break their wall. "Turkey were more tired after the break. After the (first) goal they had to open up some space, so that’s when our quality emerged," he added.

The win puts Italy in a strong position in the group, which also features Wales and Switzerland, but Mancini laughed when asked if his side were now among the favourites to win the tournament. "We produced a good performance. It was important to start well here in Rome and I think we satisfied everyone, for the fans and all the Italians watching. (But) there are six games to go and there are a lot of good teams," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021