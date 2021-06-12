Left Menu

Soccer-France are in 'group of death' at Euros, says Ben Yedder

We are really impatient to start the competition and we are going to give it our maximum. "We have a really big game as a starting point and we know that we have to be solid together for the first match." Defender Benjamin Pavard said France face a tough challenge against the Germans, who will be playing in front of their home crowd in Munich. "The first match is very exciting against Germany," Pavard said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 09:28 IST
Soccer-France are in 'group of death' at Euros, says Ben Yedder

France striker Wissam Ben Yedder said the reigning world champions are in the toughest group at the European Championship and that they must make a strong start to their campaign against Germany in Tuesday's opener. France, who defeated Croatia to lift the 2018 World Cup, are in Group F alongside title holders Portugal, four-time world champions Germany and 37th ranked Hungary.

"It's the group of death. There are really good teams," said Ben Yedder. "We are going to start the competition with a lot of energy. We are really impatient to start the competition and we are going to give it our maximum.

"We have a really big game as a starting point and we know that we have to be solid together for the first match." Defender Benjamin Pavard said France face a tough challenge against the Germans, who will be playing in front of their home crowd in Munich.

"The first match is very exciting against Germany," Pavard said. "It is not going to be an easy game against a very good German team. We are not going to put any pressure on ourselves." Les Bleus are favourites to win the European showpiece, but Pavard said Germany and Portugal are also in contention for the title.

"We are one of the favourites but not the favourite," the 25-year-old said. "We can't just believe it is going to be an automatic win. We have to play match by match and we will see."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021