Left Menu

Bilbao to be compensated after losing Euro 2020 games

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 12-06-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 09:44 IST
Bilbao to be compensated after losing Euro 2020 games
  • Country:
  • Spain

Bilbao will be compensated by UEFA for having lost its right to host games at this year's European Championship, the Spanish city's municipal government.

Bilbao's city hall said UEFA had agreed to compensate it with 1.3 million euros ($1.6 million) and the commitment that the city's San Mames Stadium will host a Europa League final and a Women's Champions League final “in the coming years.” City hall said the money would cover the investments it had made in preparing for Euro 2020.

Bilbao was supposed to host Group E matches for Spain's national team, but the high contagion rate of the coronavirus in the northern part of the country made it impossible for fans to be allowed into the matches.

In April, UEFA decided to move the three games from Bilbao to Seville in southern Spain, where local authorities agreed to allow some fans to attend the matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021