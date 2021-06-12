Left Menu

It's a joke surely..oh it is a Djoke: Jaffer on Nadal's French Open semis loss to Djokovic

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic once again put on a masterclass as their semi-final clash in the ongoing French Open became a huge talking point.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 10:22 IST
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic once again put on a masterclass in their semi-final clash in the ongoing French Open on Friday night. Djokovic defeated Nadal in the semi-final and even the Indian cricket stars were bowled over by the spectacle put on by these two modern greats. "Nadal lost the semi final at #rolandgarros2021? It's a joke surely.. oh it is a Djoke," tweeted former India batsman Wasim Jaffer.

"This is not just tennis! This is bench marking of the highest order. #NovakvsNadal #RolandGarros," tweeted Ravichandran Ashwin. India all-rounder Washington Sundar was ecstatic after witnessing Djokovic's victory in the French Open.

"Intensity. Sheer passion. Absolute Delight," tweeted Sundar. Djokovic defeated defending champion Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 in the second men's semi-final at the Court Philipp-Chatrier. Djokovic will now lock horns against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the finals on Sunday.

In the first set, the 35-year-old Nadal brought out his A-game to the court and Djokovic had no answers to what was being thrown at him. The Spaniard dropped just three games in the entire set, and he ended up winning it 6-3. The world number one Djokovic staged a comeback in the second set, and he threw Nadal off his game and in the end, the Serbian ended up winning it 6-3 and this ensured that the match would atleast go into the fourth set.

In the third set there was back and forth action, and at one stage it was levelled at 6-6 and it progressed to a tie breaker. In the end, Djokovic managed to hold his own to win it 7-6. Riding on the momentum, Djokovic managed to wrap up the match as he won the fourth set 6-2 and knocked Nadal out of the tournament. (ANI)

(ANI)

