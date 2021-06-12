Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Analysis-Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020

Italy will face stronger opposition than Turkey at Euro 2020 but a commanding 3-0 win in the tournament's opening match in front of their own fans on Friday suggests the Azzurri have all the ingredients to go far. The outcome was fitting reward for Roberto Mancini's side who stretched their unbeaten run to 28 games with an impressive performance while also keeping another clean sheet, their 12th in the last 13 games.

Ex-Michigan State guard Keith Appling denied bail in murder case

Former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling is being held without bond after a magistrate denied bail in a first-degree murder case in Detroit. Appling was arraigned Thursday in the shooting death of 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds, which occurred May 22. Appling faces felony firearms charges in addition to first-degree murder.

Japan expects G7 members to support Olympics, Japan says

Japan's expectation is that other G7 leaders will share Tokyo's determination that the Olympic Games go ahead as planned, the Japanese delegation to the G7 said on Friday. "It is Japan's expectation that the other members of the G7 countries share the idea of Japan," a delegation official said in English. "It is quite encouraging for us for the G7 countries to support the efforts of Japan on this occasion as well."

MLB roundup: Twins overtake Yanks with 4-run ninth

Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning off Aroldis Chapman and the Minnesota Twins stormed back for a 7-5 victory over the New York Yankees to avert a three-game sweep on Thursday night in Minneapolis. Minnesota posted its third walk-off win of the season by rallying against Chapman (4-1), who blew his second save in 14 chances and threw just nine pitches while allowing four runs.

Tennis-Djokovic topples Nadal in French Open semi-final classic

Novak Djokovic came from a set down in a spellbinding French Open semi-final to inflict only a third ever defeat on the Parisian clay for Rafa Nadal, moving through 3-6 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2 in front of mesmerised crowd on Friday. The two warriors produced superhuman tennis as the 58th duel between them arguably rivalled anything they had conjured against each other since they first locked horns in 2006.

UK PM Johnson backs Tokyo Olympics, Japan wants more G7 support

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday gave the Tokyo Olympics a show of public support at a meeting with Japan's Yoshihide Suga and welcomed efforts to ensure the Games can take place safely. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed last year due to the global spread of the coronavirus, is scheduled to start on July 23.

Tennis-I'll remember this forever, says Djokovic after toppling Nadal in Paris

World number one Novak Djokovic said his win over Rafa Nadal in Friday's epic French Open semi-final was one of the top three matches he had played and he would remember it forever. The 34-year-old Serb lost the opening five games but hit back in magnificent fashion to win 3-6 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2 in front of a raucous Court Philippe Chatrier crowd.

Tennis-Nadal concedes best player won after losing to Djokovic in Paris

Rafael Nadal was his usual gracious self despite suffering his first defeat at Roland Garros since 2015 as he went out to world number one Novak Djokovic in the the French Open semi-finals on Friday, saying his opponent had deserved his victory. It was only 13-time champion Nadal's third defeat here since his debut in 2005 and the first time in 115 best-of-five-set matches on clay that he had lost after taking the opening set.

Soccer-Italy put on a show with win over Turkey in Euro 2020 opener

Italy kicked off the European Championship in emphatic style on Friday as they delivered a commanding performance to sweep past toothless Turkey 3-0 in the Stadio Olimpico and stamp their early authority on Group A. After a goalless first half, an own goal and strikes by Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne were just reward for the home side, who played with relentless positivity from the start.

Tennis-Tsitsipas finds 'breath of fresh air' to pull through for victory

Facing three breakpoints in the deciding set against Alexander Zverev at the French Open on Friday, Stefanos Tsitsipas appeared set for another Grand Slam semi-final heartbreak but the Greek somehow managed to dig himself out of the hole. The 22-year-old, seeded fifth, went on the attack and won the next five points to hold serve in the opening game of the fifth set having witnessed German Zverev wipe off his two-set advantage on the Philippe Chatrier court.

