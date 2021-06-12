Real Kashmir manager David Robertson receives BEM for work in India

David Robertson, the manager of Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC), has received a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen's Birthday Honours List for services to the local community. The award recognises Robertson's outstanding contribution to the sport and the community as head coach of RKFC since January 2017. This included guiding the football team into the I-League -- the first time the team has competed at this level.

The last season of the I-League saw RKFC attain the highest number of home ground match attendees, averaging 25,000 people per match. On learning of his award, David Robertson in an official release said: "I am absolutely delighted and honoured to have been recognised and awarded this honour for my work in Kashmir. I have enjoyed every minute spent in Kashmir. It has been a real pleasure to have worked and met so many wonderful people. I think of Kashmir as my second home."

Jan Thompson, Acting British High Commissioner to India, said: "Shared love for the sport is a great unifier of people, and I congratulate David on his inspirational work. The UK and India share a unique living bridge, and sports play a vital role in that." David Robertson is a former Scottish football player and coach. He played for various clubs in the UK, including Aberdeen and Rangers, and represented Scotland internationally. He currently manages the professional football club Real Kashmir, which competes in the I-League -- one of India's leading football leagues.

The British Empire Medal (BEM) is awarded for 'hands-on' service to the local community. This could be a long-term charitable or voluntary activity, or innovative work of relatively short duration (3 to 4 years) that has made a significant difference. (ANI)

