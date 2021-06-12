Left Menu

Soccer-England's performance at Euros can unite people: Southgate

so of course in the process of doing that we want to play well, we want to win, we want to excite people, but not all of that falls upon us." The Three Lions revived the country's love affair with football when they reached the semi-finals of Euro 1996, which was held on home soil. Southgate, who was part of coach Terry Venables' team which lost to Germany in the last-four that year, said it was time for England to "remember what a strong nation we are".

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 12:02 IST
Soccer-England's performance at Euros can unite people: Southgate
ECB Logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England's performance at the European Championship can help in uniting the country, manager Gareth Southgate said ahead of Sunday's opening game against Croatia. England, semi-finalists at the 2018 World Cup, are deemed one of the favorites to win the European showpiece but their build-up to the tournament has been marred by some fans booing players for the anti-racism gesture of "taking the knee".

There were jeers from a small section of spectators at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough when players took the knee before England's friendly wins over Austria and Romania last week. "I think it's time for the country to unite, full stop," Southgate told the BBC on Friday. "If the team can be a catalyst for that then that's brilliant.

"I think the England team is often a catalyst for bringing people together ... so of course in the process of doing that we want to play well, we want to win, we want to excite people, but not all of that falls upon us." The Three Lions revived the country's love affair with football when they reached the semi-finals of Euro 1996, which was held on home soil.

Southgate, who was part of coach Terry Venables' team which lost to Germany in the last four that year, said it was time for England to "remember what a strong nation we are". "We've had lots of division and sometimes we need to remember what a strong island we are, what a strong nation we are, the great qualities that we have," he said.

"There were moments at the beginning of the pandemic that was so powerful where people did pull together, I think we should always be striving towards that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021