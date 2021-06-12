Left Menu

Rugby-Crusaders thrash Rebels but come up short of points target

The Crusaders thought Leicester Fainga'anuku had scored a try five minutes from the final whistle but the referee decided the big winger had got over the line with a double movement. "Heading into this game, we knew what we needed to get," said All Blacks winger Reece.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 12:30 IST
Rugby-Crusaders thrash Rebels but come up short of points target
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Sevu Reece scored a hat-trick as the Canterbury Crusaders thrashed the Melbourne Rebels 52-26 on Saturday but the unbeaten New Zealanders still look like missing out on the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman final.

The Super Rugby Aotearoa champions needed to earn a bonus point and beat the Rebels by more than 33 points at Leichhardt Oval to edge above the Otago Highlanders in the standings but they were stymied by the winless Australians. The Crusaders will now need the Auckland Blues to slip up when they take on the Western Force at Eden Park later on Saturday to make the final against the Highlanders.

The visitors moved to within seven points of their target with seven minutes left to play but were unable to snatch a ninth try which, with a conversion, would have booked them a spot in next Saturday's title decider. The Crusaders thought Leicester Fainga'anuku had scored a try five minutes from the final whistle but the referee decided the big winger had got over the line with a double movement.

"Heading into this game, we knew what we needed to get," said All Blacks winger Reece. "It was a good game ... we'll take the win, but a lot of heads are down, a lot of not-so-happy boys."

The 10-times Super Rugby champions made a blistering start and were four tries to the good inside 21 minutes after Mitchell Drummond, Will Jordan, Fainga'anuku and Reece had all crossed. Fullback Jordan was shown a yellow card in the 27th minute to stall their progress and centre Braydon Ennor dropped the ball cold with the line at his mercy just before halftime.

Two more five-pointers from Reece and tries from prop Oliver Jager and Ennor kept the scoreboard moving in the right direction but the Rebels pegged the Crusaders back with scores from Glen Vaihu and Frank Lomani. "A little bit disappointing when you don't quite get there," said Crusaders skipper Scott Barrett.

"Hopefully the Force will do a job for us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021