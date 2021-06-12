Left Menu

After failing dope test, wrestler Sumit Malik gives consent to get B sample analysed

Wrestler Sumit Malik has given his consent for analysing the B sample after failing a dope test and it will now be analysed on either June 29 or 30.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 13:16 IST
Wrestler Sumit Malik (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Earlier this month, Sumit had failed his dope test and it is looking unlikely that he will be able to join the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics. "Smit has given his consent to analyse B sample and after that hearing, the process will start let's see what the outcome of B sample is. As of now we are monitoring his case will see what to do next as per the regulations," sources within the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) confirmed to ANI.

Sumit failing his dope test came as a shock to the WFI and assistant secretary Vinod Tomar confirmed that Sumit had failed his dope test and had a bleak chance of participating in the Tokyo Olympics. Tomar further added that it wasn't good news for the federation, but he was sure that Sumit has not done anything intentionally. Tomar said that Sumit was injured and he might have taken some medicine and because of that he failed his dope test.

If Malik's B sample also returns positive, he could be banned. The 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Sumit Malik qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the 125kg category at the Bulgaria event. (ANI)

