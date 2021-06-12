Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020 ; Japan expects G7 members to support Olympics, Japan says and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Analysis-Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020

Italy will face stronger opposition than Turkey at Euro 2020 but a commanding 3-0 win in the tournament's opening match in front of their own fans on Friday suggests the Azzurri have all the ingredients to go far. The outcome was a fitting reward for Roberto Mancini's side who stretched their unbeaten run to 28 games with an impressive performance while also keeping another clean sheet, their 12th in the last 13 games.

Ex-Michigan State guard Keith Appling denied bail in murder case

Former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling is being held without bond after a magistrate denied bail in a first-degree murder case in Detroit. Appling was arraigned Thursday in the shooting death of 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds, which occurred on May 22. Appling faces felony firearms charges in addition to first-degree murder.

Japan expects G7 members to support Olympics, Japan says

Japan's expectation is that other G7 leaders will share Tokyo's determination that the Olympic Games go ahead as planned, the Japanese delegation to the G7 said on Friday. "It is Japan's expectation that the other members of the G7 countries share the idea of Japan," a delegation official said in English. "It is quite encouraging for us for the G7 countries to support the efforts of Japan on this occasion as well."

Tennis-Djokovic topples Nadal in French Open semi-final classic

Novak Djokovic came from a set down in a spellbinding French Open semi-final to inflict only a third ever defeat on the Parisian clay for Rafa Nadal, moving through 3-6 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2 in front of a mesmerized crowd on Friday. The two warriors produced superhuman tennis as the 58th duel between them arguably rivaled anything they had conjured against each other since they first locked horns in 2006.

Tennis-I'll remember this forever, says Djokovic after toppling Nadal in Paris

World number one Novak Djokovic said his win over Rafa Nadal in Friday's epic French Open semi-final was one of the top three matches he had played and he would remember it forever. The 34-year-old Serb lost the opening five games but hit back in magnificent fashion to win 3-6 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2 in front of a raucous Court Philippe Chatrier crowd.

Soccer-France are in 'group of death' at Euros, says Ben Yedder

France striker Wissam Ben Yedder said the reigning world champions are in the toughest group at the European Championship and that they must make a strong start to their campaign against Germany in Tuesday's opener. France, who defeated Croatia to lift the 2018 World Cup, are in Group F alongside title holders Portugal, four-time world champions Germany and 37th ranked Hungary.

Tennis-Nadal concedes best player won after losing to Djokovic in Paris

Rafael Nadal was his usual gracious self despite suffering his first defeat at Roland Garros since 2015 as he went out to world number one Novak Djokovic in the French Open semi-finals on Friday, saying his opponent had deserved his victory. It was only 13-time champion Nadal's third defeat here since his debut in 2005 and the first time in 115 best-of-five-set matches on clay that he had lost after taking the opening set.

MLB roundup: Mets beat Padres despite Jacob deGrom getting injured

Jacob deGrom threw six scoreless one-hit innings, delivered a two-run single, and earned the win but departed with right flexor tendinitis Friday night as the host New York Mets edged the San Diego Padres, 3-2. But deGrom (6-2) was at just 80 pitches when he headed into the tunnel after consultation with Mets trainers as the team batted in the bottom of the sixth. Miguel Castro relieved him to start the seventh.

Olympics-China's Su runs 100m in 9.98 seconds in Tokyo trials

Su Bingtian has confirmed his strong form by clocking 9.98 seconds to win the 100 meters at China's national athletics trials for the Tokyo Olympics in Shaoxing, local media reported.

The 31-year-old, the first Asian-born athlete to go under 10 seconds in the blue-riband sprint, ran the same time at Zhaoqing in April.

Soccer-Italy put on a show with a win over Turkey in Euro 2020 opener

Italy kicked off the European Championship in emphatic style on Friday as they delivered a commanding performance to sweep past toothless Turkey 3-0 in the Stadio Olimpico and stamp their early authority on Group A. After a goalless first half, an own goal and strikes by Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne were just a reward for the home side, who played with relentless positivity from the start.

