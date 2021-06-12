Left Menu

When I meet Messi, I'll tell him I'm a fan, give him a nice handshake: Chhetri

Indian Football team captain Sunil Chettri is a big fan of Lionel Messi and if he ever has a chance to meet the Argentinian he will just give him a nice handshake, and that's about it.

ANI | Doha | Updated: 12-06-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 14:41 IST
When I meet Messi, I'll tell him I'm a fan, give him a nice handshake: Chhetri
India football captain Sunil Chettri (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Indian Football team captain Sunil Chettri is a big fan of Lionel Messi and if he ever has a chance to meet the Argentinian he will just give him a nice handshake, and that's about it. While talking about Chhetri's exploits for the country, most people compare the striker's haul with Lionel Messi as he is currently two goals clear of the six-times Ballon D'or winner. Chettri who has from time to time dismissed these comparisons reiterated that there is no contrast between him and FC Barcelona's forward.

"There's a lot of talk, even in my family WhatsApp group, and I tell everyone the same thing. The truth is that there's absolutely no comparison between me and him. Along with everyone else in the world, I am also a huge fan. There is no comparison whatsoever," Chettri said in an official release by AIFF. Sunil further pointed that once he is done playing only then he will talk about the numbers.

"As for the numbers, once I'd done playing, we'll talk about them. We will take out one goal and we will talk about the anecdote. I mean, nobody in the country has played more games than me -- that's something nice. Nobody in the country has scored more than me -- I feel honoured. These things are nice, and they motivate me, but I don't think about them too often. Only once I'm done, and I've got a belly full of food, then we can talk about them." The 36-year-old is currently in Doha and preparing for the match against Afghanistan in the Qualifiers on June 15. The Indian side is already out of contention to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022, but the Blue Tigers can still qualify for AFC Asian Cup.

On the question of how he will greet Lionel Messi if he ever meets him, Chettri humbly replied," I'd say, 'Hi, I'm Sunil Chhetri, and I'm a big fan'. And that's about it. I will not trouble him. I'm a fan, but all the people I'm a fan of, I don't trouble them much. If I meet him, I'll be happy, if I don't, I'm still good. When I'm sad, I watch Messi's videos, and it makes me happy, so when I meet him, I'll tell him I'm a fan, give him a nice handshake, and that's about it." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021