Left Menu

Olympics-Goalkeeper Bardsley pulls out of Team GB women's squad due to injury

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley has withdrawn from Britain's women's soccer squad for the Tokyo Olympics due to an injury she picked up last month, Team GB said on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 15:32 IST
Olympics-Goalkeeper Bardsley pulls out of Team GB women's squad due to injury
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley has withdrawn from Britain's women's soccer squad for the Tokyo Olympics due to an injury she picked up last month, Team GB said on Saturday. Bardsley was among the two goalkeepers named in coach Hege Riise's 18-member squad for the Tokyo Games.

The 36-year-old, who is on loan at OL Reign from Manchester City, sustained the injury in a match against Washington Spirit in the United States National Women's Soccer League. "After a difficult road back to fitness and form, being selected for Tokyo felt like the greatest achievement," Bardsley said in a statement https://www.teamgb.com/article/Karen-Bardsley-withdraws-from-team-GB-women-football-squad/3p9pVBZOhtc7Gsd4qwbaOK. "Then, to be forced to withdraw through injury so close to the Games feels devastatingly cruel.

"Regardless of the situation, I'll do whatever I can to help my teammates and Team GB every step along the way. I wish nothing but success for everyone." Team GB said Bardsley's replacement will be announced later.

Britain, who crashed out in the quarter-finals at the 2012 London Olympics, is in Group E this year where they face Chile in the opening game on July 21, followed by hosts Japan three days later and Canada on July 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021