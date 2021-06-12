ECB to review cricketers' social media accounts following Ollie Robinson old tweets fiasco

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has agreed to review social media accounts of players to "address any historical issues" following pacer Ollie Robinson's suspension. Robinson was suspended last week from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following the tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013.

ECB board on Wednesday met to address the emergence of historical social media content, shared by high-profile players within the game. According to ECB, the Board agreed to the Executive's recommendation for a social media review to address any historical issues, remind individuals of their personal responsibilities going forward, and help them learn lessons along the way.

"The review will be collaborative, and involve other individuals within cricket, including ECB administrators and coaches, as well as players," the ECB said in an official statement. "The ECB will now work closely with the PCA, TEPP and EWPP to agree Terms of Reference, identify independent expertise, and will support those taking part through education and training to complete the process," it added.

Meanwhile, England's current limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan and wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler's old tweets allegedly mocking fans have also resurfaced recently. ECB said it was clear that this process would not prevent further disciplinary action in the future, should that be required, under the applicable processes, but it is hoped that the game can emerge from this difficult period stronger and determined to be more inclusive and welcoming to all.

"Making cricket a game for everyone is central to the game's Inspiring Generations strategy. Celebrating our many brilliant role models in men's, women's and disability cricket is essential to that aim, and the right use of social media is a critical means for achieving it," said Ian Watmore, Chair of the ECB. "As the National Governing Body, we must steer a path between helping individuals project an inclusive image, educating them on what is expected of them and allowing them the space to express themselves to the public. We must also investigate their actions and sanction them when they fall short.

"The Board was unanimous in support of the Executive in the actions taken by them in the last week and agrees with their plans to move the game forward in a spirit of inclusion, education and personal responsibility, whilst addressing those cases which cause most offence head on," he added. (ANI)

