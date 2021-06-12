UPDATE 1-Soccer-Ramsey starts for Wales, Shaqiri, Embolo add speed for Swiss

Following are the teams for the European Championship Group A match between Wales and Switzerland in Baku on Saturday.

Gareth Bale, Wales' all-time leading goal scorer with 33 from 92 games, is captaining the team in their tournament opener and looking to end an 11-match goalless run for his country, having scored on both previous occasions against the Swiss. The Welsh side will use the pace of Daniel James and Bale in attack while Aaron Ramsey is starting after missing his side's training session on Thursday, all behind forward Kieffer Moore.

Swiss captain Granit Xhaka resumes his strong midfield partnership with Remo Freuler, one that has proved difficult to break down. With a 3-4-1-2 system, coach Vladimir Petkovic, only the second manager to lead Switzerland at three consecutive major tournaments, starts with Breel Embolo and Xherdan Shaqiri, both of whose speed and power down the wing could prove decisive, backing forward Haris Seferovic.

Teams: Wales: Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Gareth Bale (captain), Aaron Ramsey, Daniel James; Kieffer Moore.

Switzerland: Yann Sommer; Kevin Mbabu, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (captain), Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic

