Left Menu

Soccer-Austria ready to write history with win over North Macedonia-coach

Austria could make history when they take on underdogs North Macedonia in their Euro 2020 Group C opener on Sunday, earning their first ever win in the competition, coach Franco Foda said on Saturday.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 12-06-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 18:51 IST
Soccer-Austria ready to write history with win over North Macedonia-coach
  • Country:
  • Romania

Austria could make history when they take on underdogs North Macedonia in their Euro 2020 Group C opener on Sunday, earning their first ever win in the competition, coach Franco Foda said on Saturday. Austria are the favourites against the small Balkan nation, but in their only other appearances at the tournament, as co-hosts in 2008 and in France in 2016, they drew twice and lost four times.

"We have a very good atmosphere and we have waited for a year for this," Foda told a virtual news conference for the Azeri capital. "We want to win it at all cost, start the tournament on a positive foot. "I feel no pressure and it told the team and the players that we can make history tomorrow and that is our aim."

The Austrians have twice beaten the North Macedonians in the qualifiers, with Foda saying they now know their weaknesses. Having gained independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991, North Macedonia had never come close to appearing on the big stage before a 1-0 win over Georgia in their playoff final via the Nations League propelled them to the tournament.

"We know our opponents strengths. They are quick to transition and pounce on mistakes. We have to be focused on how we build up our game," said Foda. "We want to desperately win that game, then we can go on and define other goals."

Foda said it was still unclear whether forward Marko Arnautovic, only recently back from injury, would start or would come on later. "It is up to the coach to decide," Foda said, after the forward declared himself fit.

"He only trained twice before the (friendly against) Slovakia last week. He played 25 minutes... We will see." Ukraine and the Netherlands complete Group C.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021