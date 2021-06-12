Left Menu

Rana Sodhi launches new astro-turf project at Jalandhar

PTI | Jalandhar | Updated: 12-06-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 19:33 IST
Rana Sodhi launches new astro-turf project at Jalandhar
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Saturday launched a project to lay an astro-turf at the Surjit Hockey Stadium here, which is to be completed at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore.

Accompanied by MLA Jalandhar West Sushil Rinku and Mayor Jagdish Raj Raja, the minister also announced that the stadium would witness the first pro-hockey league after the completion of the astro-turf project.

Sodhi also announced that another hockey stadium, equipping with astro-turf, flood lights and other infrastructure, would be developed in the city.

While kick-starting the project, Sodhi said that hockey players would get modern facilities once the astro-turf was laid within seven months.

The turf was manufactured by USA-based company FieldTurf, which would be laid by Great Sports Tech of Hyderabad, said the minister, adding that the stadium would also have a sprinkler system.

The minister also appointed Olympian Rajinder Singh junior as its chief hockey coach.

He handed over the appointment letter to Singh and assured him full support.

''The Punjab government is fully committed to ensure high-end sports infrastructure in the state to enable sportspersons secure positions in national as well as international events,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021