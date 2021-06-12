Left Menu

Soccer-Moore snatches point for Wales against Switzerland

Striker Kieffer Moore scored a headed equaliser from a rare chance as surprise 2016 semi-finalists Wales snatched a 1-1 draw against wasteful Switzerland in their European Championship Group A clash at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Reuters | Baku | Updated: 12-06-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 20:26 IST
Soccer-Moore snatches point for Wales against Switzerland
Moore, who had a first-half opportunity expertly saved by Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, guided the ball into the net on 74 minutes from a Joe Morrell delivery as he ghosted into space left by the static Swiss defence. Image Credit: Twitter(@KRFMoore)
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Striker Kieffer Moore scored a headed equaliser from a rare chance as surprise 2016 semi-finalists Wales snatched a 1-1 draw against wasteful Switzerland in their European Championship Group A clash at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Saturday. Moore, who had a first-half opportunity expertly saved by Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, guided the ball into the net on 74 minutes from a Joe Morrell delivery as he ghosted into space left by the static Swiss defence.

Lively forward Breel Embolo had put Switzerland ahead when he showed impressive strength to out-muscle defender Connor Roberts from a corner shortly after halftime. They also had a late goal by Mario Gavranovic correctly ruled out for offside. Italy leads the group after their impressive 3-0 victory over Turkey in the tournament opener on Friday and will host the Swiss in Rome in their second game on Wednesday. Wales stay in the Azerbaijan capital to face the Turks on the same day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021