Tennis-Krejcikova wins French Open women's title

Czech Barbora Krejcikova claimed her maiden Grand Slam title when she beat Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 2-6 6-4 in the French Open final on Saturday.

The 25-year-old is the first Czech to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Hana Mandlikova, who represented Czechoslovakia, triumphed in 1981.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)